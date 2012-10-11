FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's Chedraui says not looking to buy Comerci
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 11, 2012 / 3:00 PM / 5 years ago

Mexico's Chedraui says not looking to buy Comerci

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican retailer Chedraui (CHDRAUIB.MX) said on Thursday that it is not in talks to buy smaller rival Comercial Mexicana COMEUBC.MX.

Shares of Comerci jumped nearly 4 percent on media reports of acquisition talks, but fell back after Chedraui’s statement. The shares were up 2.87 percent at 34.08 pesos at 9:48 a.m. local time (1448 GMT).

“Several sources agreed that there are talks between Comercial Mexicana and Grupo Chedraui,” Excelsior daily columnist Dario Celis wrote, without elaborating.

Comerci restructured its debt in 2010 after heavy losses on currency derivatives pushed it to default in late 2008. It sold its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp’s (COST.O) Mexican unit in June.

“No type of negotiations to acquire Comercial Mexicana are taking place,” Chedraui, Mexico’s No. 3 retailer, said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.

Wal-Mart de Mexico WALMEXV.MX and Organizacion Soriana (SORIANAB.MX) are Mexico’s top two retailers.

Reporting By Gabriela Lopez and Lizbeth Salazar; editing by John Wallace

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.