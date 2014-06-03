FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chegg acquires online tutoring service for $30 million
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
June 3, 2014 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

Chegg acquires online tutoring service for $30 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Chegg Inc, an Internet company that rents textbooks and provides other services, is acquiring an on-demand tutoring service for $30 million in cash, the company said on Tuesday.

The deal for InstaEDU, which Chegg said is expected to close by the end of the month, furthers Chegg’s push to diversify its business from school textbook rentals amid intensifying competition with Amazon.com Inc.

InstaEDU allows students to get help from online tutors in more than 2,500 subjects, from high school math to college-level science. The tutors connect with students through online video, audio and text chats.

Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.