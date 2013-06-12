FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exclusive: Textbook rental firm Chegg selects banks for IPO
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 12, 2013 / 1:27 PM / in 4 years

Exclusive: Textbook rental firm Chegg selects banks for IPO

Olivia Oran, Alistair Barr

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Textbook rental company Chegg has selected two banks to lead an initial public offering, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

The Santa Clara, California-based company has picked JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), the sources said. The offering could raise $200 million, one of the sources said.

JPMorgan and Bank of America declined to comment. Chegg could not be reached for comment.

Launched nationally in 2007, Chegg has raised more than $200 million in venture funding and debt. Its investors include Insight Venture Partners, Foundation Capital, Gabriel Venture Partners and Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers. The company plants a tree for every textbook it rents or sells and has planted more than 5 million trees to date, according to its website.

Chegg, originally called “the Netflix for textbooks,” started life as a website that allowed college students to save money on expensive text books by renting them.

Under former Yahoo! Inc YHOO.O executive Dan Rosensweig, the company in recent years has built a broader online education platform that supports activities such as homework note-sharing, class planning, finding professors and tutors, and even recruiting for athletics.

One question hanging over an IPO of Chegg is whether the company will be valued as a new type of education-oriented professional network, such as LinkedIn LNKD.N.

Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York and Alistair Barr in San Francisco; editing by John Wallace

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.