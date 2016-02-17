Cheil Worldwide says unaware of stake sale talks

SEOUL (Reuters) - Cheil Worldwide Inc (030000.KS), the advertising arm of South Korean conglomerate Samsung Group, said on Wednesday its key shareholder was discussing cooperation with global agencies but it was unaware of any talks on stake sale.

Cheil, in a regulatory filing, did not name the shareholder and said the talks had so far not led to any concrete results. A spokeswoman for Samsung C&T Corp (028260.KS), which holds a 12.64 percent stake in the ad agency, confirmed that talks were taking place but said nothing had been decided.

South Korea’s Hankyoreh newspaper reported late Tuesday that Samsung Group wanted to divest from Cheil, citing unnamed sources. The group’s founding Lee family has been restructuring the conglomerate, divesting non-core affiliates.

Cheil shares opened sharply lower and were down 10.8 percent as of 0253 GMT, compared with a 0.2 percent rise for the broader market .KS11.

A Cheil spokeswoman told Reuters the firm was not aware of any sales talks by top shareholders, while Samsung Group and Samsung C&T declined to comment on the possibility of divestment.

Various Samsung firms including Samsung C&T and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) collectively control about 28.6 percent of Cheil, worth about 582 billion won ($475.67 million) based on current market prices. The stake is not considered a key piece of Samsung’s ownership structure.

($1 = 1,223.5300 won)