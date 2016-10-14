A woman checks her phone at the headquarters of China National Chemical Corporation in Beijing, July 20, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

People use an escalator outside the headquarters of ChemChina (China National Chemical Corporation) in Beijing, China, February 4, 2005. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

BEIJING Chinese state-owned chemical companies Sinochem Group and ChemChina are in discussions about a possible merger to create a chemicals, fertilizer and oil giant with almost $100 billion annual revenue, three sources familiar with the matter said.

The deal has been proposed by China's central government as part of its efforts to slash the number of state-owned companies and create larger, globally more competitive industry players, said the sources.

The sources asked not to be identified because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the matter. Top management of the two firms held a meeting earlier this week to discuss a potential merger, said one source directly briefed on the matter.

When asked about a potential merger, a ChemChina spokesperson said: "There is no such thing."

A Sinochem spokesperson said he was not aware of the discussions. China's State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC), which oversees SOEs, did not comment when asked about the talks.

While still at an early stage, the talks come as China National Chemicals Corp, as ChemChina is officially known, finalizes a $43 billion takeover of Swiss pesticides and seed group Syngenta. That deal would be China's largest-ever foreign investment.

If approved, the ChemChina-Sinochem merger would be among the largest between two Chinese state-owned enterprises, following similar marriages that created shipping giant China Cosco Shipping Corp, train maker CNR-CSR and more recently, the tie-up between two Baosteel and Wuhan Steel.

