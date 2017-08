The company logo of China National Chemical Corp, or ChemChina, is seen at its headquarters in Beijing, China February 3, 2017.

BEIJING (Reuters) - China National Chemical Corp, or ChemChina, said on Monday that China's Ministry of Commerce on Feb. 9 accepted its application for anti-trust approval for the proposed $43 billion takeover of Swiss crop protection and seed group Syngenta.

"We submitted the application and the ministry accepted it," said company spokesman Ren Kan.