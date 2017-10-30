Chemed to pay $75 million over false claims lawsuit: Justice Dept

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Chemed Corp and subsidiaries including Vitas Hospice Services LLC and Vitas Healthcare Corp have agreed to pay $75 million to resolve a federal lawsuit alleging false claims for hospice services to Medicare, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.

The allegations relate to billing for ineligible patients and inflated levels of care, the department said in a statement. Vitas Hospice Services is the largest U.S. for-profit hospice chain, it said.