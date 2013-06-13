FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chemical plant explosion rocks Geismar, Louisiana - official
June 13, 2013

Chemical plant explosion rocks Geismar, Louisiana - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - An explosion at a Williams Olefins chemical plant in Geismar, Louisiana, injured an unknown number of people Thursday, a fire department spokesman said.

Corey Gautreaux, captain of City of Gonzales Fire Department, said emergency responders were treating people at the scene. There were no immediate reports of fatalities.

“It’s an active scene. The fire department, the sheriff’s office and hazmat (hazardous materials) team are responding to the explosion at the Williams Olefins plant,” said Amy Johnson, a spokeswoman for the Ascension Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. (Reporting by Francesca Trianni; Editing by Daniel Trotta and Jackie Frank)

