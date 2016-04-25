Lanxess buys Chemours' disinfectants unit for $230 million

A logo of Lanxess is seen next to dark clouds at Cologne Bonn airport March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German chemicals group Lanxess (LXSG.DE) signed a deal to purchase U.S. peer Chemours’ (CC.N) disinfectant and hygiene product ingredients business for about 210 million euros ($230 million).

The business will be folded into the German group’s Material Protection Products unit whose products include fungicides and insecticides for protective wood coatings, Lanxess said in a statement on Monday.

Chemours said it would hold on to its glycolic acid business.

The deal, which will be paid for from existing liquidity, is part of a push by Lanxess to expand into less cyclical markets with high margins, after it sold a 50 percent stake in its synthetic rubber business to Saudi Aramco for 1.2 billion euros.