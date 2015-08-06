Icahn takes stake in Cheniere Energy, seeks board seat

(Reuters) - Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn reported a stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG.A) and said he would seek a seat on the liquefied natural gas company’s board, if needed.

Icahn reported an 8.2 percent stake in Cheniere and said the company's shares were undervalued, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday. (1.usa.gov/1UrgGLZ)

Icahn, whose stake amounts to 19.4 million shares in the company, said he plans to talk with Cheniere’s management about the company’s operations, capital expenditures, financing and executive compensation.

Cheniere shares, which closed down 0.3 percent at $64.81 on Thursday, were up 5.7 percent at $68.53 in after-hours trading. The company’s shares have fallen about 23 percent since late September 2014.

Icahn, who is known for taking big stakes in companies and pushing for management change, was not immediately available for comment.