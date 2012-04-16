FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cheniere to raise up to $4 billion in debt for Louisiana plant
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 16, 2012 / 1:15 PM / 5 years ago

Cheniere to raise up to $4 billion in debt for Louisiana plant

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP.A) said it has engaged eight financial institutions to raise up to $4 billion in debt to help finance the construction of a gas-liquefaction plant for export markets.

LNG developer Cheniere will use the investment to build its first export plant in Sabine Pass, Louisiana.

The financers include the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd, Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC CEBA.CH, HSBC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC JPMBSB.UL, Morgan Stanley (MS.N) , RBC Capital Markets, and SG Americas Securities LLC.

Private equity firm Blackstone Group LP (BX.N) said in February it would invest $2 billion in Cheniere Energy Partners to help fund the plant’s construction.

Producers are looking to export natural gas with natural gas prices in the country trading below global levels due to record-high supplies of the fuel.

Houston-based Cheniere Energy Partners is a master limited partnership (MLP) run by Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG.A) Cheniere Energy Inc currently owns 88.8 percent of the partnership.

Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.