Cheniere to raise up to $4 billion in debt for Louisiana plant

(Reuters) - Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP.A) said it has engaged eight financial institutions to raise up to $4 billion in debt to help finance the construction of a gas-liquefaction plant for export markets.

LNG developer Cheniere will use the investment to build its first export plant in Sabine Pass, Louisiana.

The financers include the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd, Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC CEBA.CH, HSBC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC JPMBSB.UL, Morgan Stanley (MS.N) , RBC Capital Markets, and SG Americas Securities LLC.

Private equity firm Blackstone Group LP (BX.N) said in February it would invest $2 billion in Cheniere Energy Partners to help fund the plant’s construction.

Producers are looking to export natural gas with natural gas prices in the country trading below global levels due to record-high supplies of the fuel.

Houston-based Cheniere Energy Partners is a master limited partnership (MLP) run by Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG.A) Cheniere Energy Inc currently owns 88.8 percent of the partnership.