Russia's Cherkizovo fourth quarter profit up 15 percent

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian meat producer Cherkizovo (GCHE.MM) said on Wednesday its fourth-quarter net profit rose 15 percent in rouble terms, year-on-year, to 1.23 billion roubles ($41.79 million), helped by the expansion of production facilities and state subsidies.

Revenues rose 25 percent to 12.26 billion roubles, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew 33 percent to 2.05 billion roubles, Cherkizovo (CHEq.L) said in a statement.

($1 = 29.4337 Russian roubles)