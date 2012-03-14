FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Cherkizovo fourth quarter profit up 15 percent
March 14, 2012 / 7:20 AM / 6 years ago

Russia's Cherkizovo fourth quarter profit up 15 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian meat producer Cherkizovo (GCHE.MM) said on Wednesday its fourth-quarter net profit rose 15 percent in rouble terms, year-on-year, to 1.23 billion roubles ($41.79 million), helped by the expansion of production facilities and state subsidies.

Revenues rose 25 percent to 12.26 billion roubles, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew 33 percent to 2.05 billion roubles, Cherkizovo (CHEq.L) said in a statement.

($1 = 29.4337 Russian roubles)

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova

