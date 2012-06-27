FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Chesapeake chair gets stock valued at $750,000
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 27, 2012 / 9:59 PM / 5 years ago

New Chesapeake chair gets stock valued at $750,000

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Chesapeake Energy Corporation's 50 acre campus is seen in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Sisney

(Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp’s (CHK.N) new independent chairman will receive Chesapeake stock awards valued at $750,000 along with cash compensation that will based on his length of service, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Archie Dunham, former chairman of ConocoPhillips (COP.N), replaced Chief Executive Aubrey McClendon as chairman on Thursday. The company’s board stripped McClendon of the title in part due to a governance crisis at the U.S. oil and gas company.

Dunham received an initial restricted stock awards valued at about $500,000 and an annual restricted stock award valued at $250,000, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Chesapeake’s directors’ compensation was cut 20 percent in May after criticism from investors. Directors now receive an annual stock award of $250,000 and a cash retainer of $100,000.

The company’s four new directors and Dunham who were named on Thursday will receive cash compensation this year on a pro-rated basis, the filing said.

Reporting By Anna Driver; Editing by David Gregorio

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.