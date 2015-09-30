FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chesapeake cuts 15 percent of workforce on oil slump
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
September 30, 2015 / 12:23 AM / 2 years ago

Chesapeake cuts 15 percent of workforce on oil slump

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp said on Tuesday it has cut about 15 percent of its workforce, or 740 jobs, as depressed oil and gas prices force deeper cost cutting at the U.S. No. 2 natural gas producer.

The company, which now has about 4,000 workers, has already slashed capital spending this year by about 40 percent and cut operating costs as well as its dividend as crude prices that make drilling unprofitable linger for months.

“While this is extremely difficult, we are acting decisively and prudently to enhance the long-term competitiveness and strength of Chesapeake,” Chief Executive Officer Doug Lawler wrote in a memo to employees.

Chesapeake said it will take a one-time charge of $55.5 million in the third quarter related to payroll taxes, according to a regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma based Chesapeake have fallen 65 percent so far this year, underperforming a 35 percent slide in the SIG Exploration and Production index.

Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Terry Wade and Christian Plumb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.