Chesapeake's McClendon honored by thousands in Oklahoma ceremony

Well wishers gather during a memorial for U.S. energy executive Aubrey McClendon, who died in a car crash this week, along the Oklahoma River in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma March 5, 2016. REUTERS/John Shiffman

OKLAHOMA CITY (Reuters) - Friends, family and employees of Aubrey McClendon paid their respects on Monday to the U.S. energy entrepreneur, a hometown hero who died last week in a car crash after his indictment on bid-rigging charges.

About 2,500 people gathered at Crossings Community Church

as the Oklahoma City Philharmonic performed and pallbearers carried the coffin of the man who co-founded Chesapeake Energy Corp in 1989 and turned it into one of the leaders of the U.S. fracking boom.

The printed program for the service featured a photograph of a smiling McClendon wearing shorts and holding a bottle of beer while piloting a boat. Below was printed a line from Shakespeare’s “Hamlet”: “Good night sweet prince: And flights of angels sing thee to thy rest!”

McClendon’s three tearful children spoke of his kindness, joy for life and sense of duty to make the world a better place.

“Last Wednesday the world lost one of its brightest lights,” his son Jack told the audience.

McClendon was celebrated for helping revive the state’s moribund economy with an oil and gas frenzy that transformed Oklahoma City from sleepy city to vibrant urban center. He invested in restaurants and brought the National Basketball Association’s Thunder franchise to Oklahoma City from Seattle, where it was known as the SuperSonics.

A makeshift memorial to former Chesapeake Energy CEO Aubrey McClendon is seen at the site of his fatal automobile accident in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, in this file photo taken March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Heide Brandes/Files

Former Oklahoma Governor Frank Keating compared McClendon to historic American giants including John D. Rockefeller and Andrew Carnegie, who transformed business and philanthropy.

“Aubrey was the renaissance man,” Keating said. “God bless Aubrey McClendon - God bless the heroic soul.”

But McClendon was not without controversy. He was known for lavish spending and making risky bets worth billions of dollars on vast tracts of land that could potentially be drilled for oil and natural gas.

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman, and Co-founder of Chesapeake Energy Corporation Aubrey McClendon walks through the French Quarter in New Orleans, Louisiana, in this file photo taken March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner/Files

Forbes once put him on its cover, calling him “America’s Most Reckless Billionaire.”

In 2013 he was ousted from Chesapeake, the company he co-founded and turned into the No. 2 U.S. natural gas producer, after a corporate governance crisis and revelations he had personal stakes in wells owned by Chesapeake.

McClendon soon bounced back and raised billions by setting up a new company, American Energy Partners.

Still, there were nagging legal woes.

The day before his Chevy Tahoe slammed into a cement wall in an accident police are still investigating, McClendon, 56, was indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice on allegations of violating antitrust rules by rigging bids for land. He denied the charges. Officials have reportedly said the cause of death was blunt force trauma.