a year ago
May 23, 2016 / 9:54 PM / a year ago

Chesapeake swaps debt for equity for second time in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chesapeake Energy Corporation's 50 acre campus is seen in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on April 17, 2012.Steve Sisney

(Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK.N), the second-largest U.S. natural gas producer, said on Monday it had issued or agreed to issue about 5 percent of its outstanding shares in exchange for debt over the past week, the second such transaction this month.

Chesapeake and other oil and gas producers have been undertaking debt-for-equity swaps or bond swaps to reduce interest payments and debt, taken on during a frenzy of shale development.

The company, which has more than $9 billion in debt, said on Monday it issued or agreed to issue about 37.1 million shares between May 16 and May 23 in exchange for senior notes worth about $166 million. The notes are due in 2017, 2019, 2037 and 2038. (bit.ly/1YTaWw7)

Chesapeake swapped $153 million of debt for about 4 percent of its equity earlier this month.

Up to Monday's close of $3.67, Chesapeake's stock had lost more than three-fourths of its value over the past year.

Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
