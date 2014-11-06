FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chesapeake subpoenaed by DOJ, states over royalty payments
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 6, 2014 / 4:45 PM / 3 years ago

Chesapeake subpoenaed by DOJ, states over royalty payments

Anna Driver

2 Min Read

Chesapeake Energy Corporation's 50 acre campus is seen in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Sisney

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp has received subpoenas from states and the U.S. Department of Justice seeking information on its royalty payment practices to mineral owners, according to a regulatory filing.

Chesapeake, which is also being probed by the DOJ and states over possible antitrust violations related to land purchases, said it is responding to the subpoenas, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

A spokesman for the Oklahoma City, Oklahoma company declined to comment on Thursday.

Chesapeake faces a slew of lawsuits from landowners and others who allege the company has underpaid royalties for produced and sold natural gas and natural gas liquids through the use of improper deductions or below-market pricing.

Chesapeake said in its quarterly SEC filing on Wednesday that it has resolved a number of those claims and has also prevailed in some lawsuits.

Shares of Chesapeake fell 3.4 percent to $21.98 in midday New York Stock Exchange trading. That compares with a 2 percent decline in the SIG Oil Exploration and Production Index.

Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Terry Wade and Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.