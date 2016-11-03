Chesapeake says SEC seeking information on asset purchases

(Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp said on Thursday it received a request from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, seeking information on its accounting methodology for the acquisition and classification of oil and natural gas properties.

The No. 2 U.S. natural gas producer has also received a subpoena from the Department of Justice related to the same issue, the company said in September.

A class action lawsuit was filed in a U.S. District Court on Oct. 4 against Chesapeake, alleging violations of securities laws for “purported misstatements” in its public filings, the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Chesapeake said it had engaged in discussions with the DoJ and the SEC.

The company said in May it received subpoenas and demands for documents from the DoJ and some state government agencies in connection with investigations into possible violations of antitrust laws relating to the purchase and lease of oil and natural gas rights.

Chesapeake had come under scrutiny when former Chief Executive Aubrey McClendon, who helped transform the U.S. energy industry with shale gas, was charged in March with conspiring to rig bids to buy oil and natural gas leases in Oklahoma.

McClendon died a day later, when his car slammed into an overpass.

Reuters reported in 2012 that McClendon had taken out more than $1 billion in loans using his personal stakes in thousands of company wells as collateral.

The U.S. natural gas producer reported a surprise adjusted profit on Thursday, helped by lower expenses, and said it expects to exit the next two years at higher production rates.

Exxon Mobil is also being probed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman on how the company has valued its oil reserves in the wake of low prices and potential curbs on carbon emissions.