Icahn's Intrieri taking seat on Chesapeake board: CNBC

Chesapeake Energy Corporation's 50 acre campus is seen in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Sisney

(Reuters) - Vincent Intrieri will represent billionaire Carl Icahn on Chesapeake Energy Corp’s (CHK.N) board of directors, CNBC reported on Monday.

Icahn and Southeastern Asset Management, two of Chesapeake’s largest investors, will get four seats on the nine-member board, following pressure on the company to make governance changes. Icahn receives one seat, and Southeastern receives three.

Intrieri, who represented Icahn at Chesapeake’s annual meeting on June 8, has been a senior managing director at Icahn Capital LP since 2004.

Chesapeake said it would name the four new directors and its new chairman on or by June 22.

A spokesman for Chesapeake declined comment. Icahn was not immediately available for comment.