FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chesapeake Energy reports quarterly net loss
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 1, 2012 / 8:34 PM / 5 years ago

Chesapeake Energy reports quarterly net loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp on Tuesday reported a first-quarter net loss and said it would cut capital expenditures this year in the face of decade-low natural gas prices.

Earlier in the day, the company said its chief executive, Aubrey McClendon, would relinquish his title as executive chairman at the urging of shareholders seeking to improve the oil and gas company’s governance.

Chesapeake, which has broad exposure to natural gas prices, said it would significantly reduce spending on drilling and acreage purchases this year.

The Oklahoma City company reported a net loss of $71 million, or 11 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $205 million, or 32 cents per share, in the same quarter a year earlier.

Chesapeake’s average daily oil and gas output rose 18 percent in the first quarter.

Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.