FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chesapeake's McClendon to get $11.7 million in cash compensation
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 31, 2013 / 11:48 AM / 5 years ago

Chesapeake's McClendon to get $11.7 million in cash compensation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman, and Co-founder of Chesapeake Energy Corporation Aubrey McClendon walks through the French Quarter in New Orleans, Louisiana March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

(Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK.N), the second-largest natural gas producer in the United States, said outgoing Chief Executive Aubrey McClendon would receive about $11.7 million in cash compensation over four years.

The company also said McClendon's departure would be treated as a termination without cause. link.reuters.com/xek65t

The compensation is based on an annual base salary of $975,000 and a bonus compensation of $1.95 million, the company said in a filing with securities regulators.

Chesapeake said on Tuesday McClendon will step down on April 1, after a tumultuous year in which a series of Reuters investigations triggered civil and criminal probes of the company.

McClendon is entitled to total compensation of about $47 million, including restricted stock awards already given to him that have a value of $33.5 million, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing a person familiar with the compensation package.

Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.