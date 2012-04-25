Chesapeake well leaks gas and drilling mud in Wyoming

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy (CHK.N) said a leak of natural gas and oil-based drilling mud from a well near Douglas, Wyoming on Tuesday led to the evacuation of 67 residents from nearby homes.

The company said on Wednesday there were no injuries to workers on the drilling rig and that it was preparing to “bring the well under control.”

The cause of the incident is under investigation, the company said in a statement.

The incident occurred in the promising oil and gas prospect called Niobrara, that stretches across Wyoming and Colorado.