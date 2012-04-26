FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SEC looks at Chesapeake Energy well program: source
April 26, 2012 / 2:31 PM / 5 years ago

SEC looks at Chesapeake Energy well program: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Securities and Exchange Commission has opened an informal inquiry into Chesapeake Energy Corp’s well participation program with Chief Executive Officer Aubrey McClendon, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The SEC inquiry is being led by its Fort Worth, Texas, regional office, the source said. The inquiry comes after Reuters exclusively reported about loans McClendon had obtained to participate in a co-investment deal with Chesapeake.

Reporting By Matthew Goldstein; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and Gerald E. McCormick

