Chesapeake, partners to build $900 million midstream service complex
March 13, 2012 / 9:21 PM / in 6 years

Chesapeake, partners to build $900 million midstream service complex

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK.N) said it will partner with M3 Midstream LLC and EV Energy Partners (EVEP.O) to build a $900 million complex to process natural gas and natural gas liquids in the Utica shale field in eastern Ohio.

The complex will comprise natural gas gathering and compression facilities constructed and operated by Chesapeake unit Chesapeake Midstream Development, as well as processing, NGL fractionation, loading and terminal facilities constructed and operated by M3 Midstream.

Reporting by Krishna N Das in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

