Chesapeake Oilfield Services pulls IPO plans
#Business News
October 24, 2014 / 3:04 PM / 3 years ago

Chesapeake Oilfield Services pulls IPO plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chesapeake Energy Corporation's 50 acre campus is seen in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Sisney

(Reuters) - Chesapeake Oilfield Services, a unit of Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK.N), said on Friday it would withdraw its plans for an initial public offering.

The Oklahoma-based company, in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, did not specify why it was withdrawing the IPO. (bit.ly/1t8y2C5)

The company, which was formed by Chesapeake in 2011, filed for an IPO of up to $863 million in April 2012.

Chesapeake Oilfield provides its parent and other partners services in the Eagle Ford, Niobrara and Marcellus shale fields, some of the most heavily drilled areas in the United States.

The company had earlier listed Goldman Sachs, and Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith as underwriters to the IPO.

E-cigarette seller Electronic Cigarettes International Group Ltd ECIG.PK also postponed its public offering on Friday.

Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel

