9 months ago
Chesnara says in talks with third party for potential buy
November 22, 2016 / 8:35 AM / 9 months ago

Chesnara says in talks with third party for potential buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Chesnara Plc (CSN.L), an insurance-focused takeover specialist, confirmed on Tuesday that it was in talks to potentially buy a business, after a Sky News report said the firm was in advanced talks to buy Legal & General's (LGEN.L) Dutch business..

Chesnara did not specify which company it was in talks with, but said there was no certainty that a deal could be reached.

Shares in the company were up 0.6 percent at 305.86 pence at 0815 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

