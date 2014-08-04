FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tycoon Li Ka-shing's Cheung Kong eyes on AWAS assets
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 4, 2014 / 12:20 AM / 3 years ago

Tycoon Li Ka-shing's Cheung Kong eyes on AWAS assets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Tycoon Li Ka-shing controlled Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd (0001.HK) said on Monday it has submitted a preliminary non-binding proposal in relation to possible acquisition of certain aircrafts from the AWAS group.

Media has reported that Asia’s richest man Li may bid for a portfolio of planes being sold by Terra Firma Capital Partners Ltd’s [TERA.UL] aircraft-leasing firm, AWAS Aviation Capital Ltd [TFCPHA.UL]. AWAS plans to sell about 100 newer aircrafts for as much as $5 billion.

Cheung Kong, which reported a forecast-beating first half earnings last week, said it was at a very preliminary stage in considering the proposed acquisition and no binding agreement has been reached.

“The company has been exploring new investment opportunities to generate additional stable revenue streams to drive forward its growth momentum. The proposed acquisition is one of the many opportunities that have been presented to the company,” the property group said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.