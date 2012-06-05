FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chevron faces problem regaining Brazil drill permit: ANP
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 5, 2012 / 8:42 PM / 5 years ago

Chevron faces problem regaining Brazil drill permit: ANP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The sign of a Chevron gas station is pictured in Encinitas, California July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Chevron (CVX.N), the second-largest U.S. oil company, faces problems regaining its Brazilian oil-drilling rights because it hasn’t explained how it plans to “mitigate” problems at an offshore field, Magda Chambriard, Brazil’s head oil regulator, told reporters on Tuesday.

Chevron had its Brazilian drilling license suspended by the regulator, known as the ANP, after a November oil spill in the Frade field northeast of Rio de Janeiro.

Reporting By Jeb Blount; Editing by Gary Hill

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.