FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chevron to evacuate some workers at Australian oil ops ahead of cyclone
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 15, 2012 / 5:40 AM / 6 years ago

Chevron to evacuate some workers at Australian oil ops ahead of cyclone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Chevron Corp on Thursday said it was evacuating its non-essential workers from Barrow Island and personnel related to the Wheatstone Project near Onslow as a precautionary measure ahead of Tropical Cyclone Lua.

“Tying down of equipment is also occurring to secure sites,” a company spokesperson said.

At 11:00 am WST, Category 2 Tropical Cyclone Lua was located off the Pilbara coast, approximately 650 kilometers north northwest of Karratha, Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology said. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.