The logo of Dow Jones Industrial Average stock market index listed company Chevron (CVX) is seen in Los Angeles, California, United States, April 12, 2016.

(Reuters) - Chevron Corp will increase its quarterly dividend by a penny, to $1.08, payable on Dec. 12 to shareholders of record on Nov. 18, the company said on Wednesday. Its shares rose 0.4 percent to close Wednesday trading at $101.19.