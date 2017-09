A Chevron gas station sign is pictured at one of their retain gas stations in Cardiff, California October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Chevron Corp (CVX.N), the second-largest U.S. oil company, said on Wednesday it has increased its quarterly dividend by 7 percent.

The company, which last raised its dividend in April 2013, increased the quarterly payout to $1.07 per share.

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N), the world’s largest publicly traded oil company, also raised its quarterly dividend on Wednesday, to 69 cents per share from 63 cents.