10 months ago
Enel pulls out of bidding for Chevron's Indonesian geothermal assets
November 3, 2016 / 4:20 PM / 10 months ago

Enel pulls out of bidding for Chevron's Indonesian geothermal assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The new logo of Italy's biggest utility Enel is seen in Milan, April 17, 2016.Stefano Rellandini

PARIS (Reuters) - Italy's biggest utility Enel has decided not to bid for Indonesian geothermal assets being sold by U.S. energy giant Chevron Corp, Enel's CEO said on Thursday.

"We withdrew because we were not able to secure in the time frame a partner that would be good for us," Chief Executive Francesco Starace said on the sidelines of the New York Times Energy for Tomorrow conference in Paris.

Chevron is selling its geothermal energy blocks in Indonesia and the Philippines as part of cost-cutting efforts in the face of weak oil prices. The blocks have an estimated value of about $3 billion, sources told Reuters in June.

Earlier on Thursday Indonesia's state electricity utility PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) also opted out of the tender, citing governance concerns.

Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
