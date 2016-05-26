FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chevron-led Kazakh venture may borrow for $37 bln expansion plan: KazMunayGaz
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
May 26, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

Chevron-led Kazakh venture may borrow for $37 bln expansion plan: KazMunayGaz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ASTANA (Reuters) - Tengizchevroil, a Chevron-led joint venture and Kazakhstan’s No.1 oil producer, may take out loans and issue bonds to finance its $37 billion plan to expand production, an official at state oil firm KazMunayGaz said on Thursday.

KazMunayGaz also holds a stake in Tengizchevroil.

“There are different scenarios, but we think the full (cost of the project will be financed by borrowing),” KazMunayGaz’s deputy chief executive Daniyar Berlibayev told reporters.

“There may be issuance of paper and syndicated loans.”

Tengizchevroil, in which Exxon Mobil and Lukoil also have stakes, aims to increase output to 36 million tonnes a year by 2021 from 27 million tonnes currently.

Kazakh Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev said this week the government and Tengizchevroil partners expected to finalize the plan and its budget in June.

Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Alexander Winning and Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.