a year ago
Kazakhstan, Chevron-led group to announce Tengiz expansion decision
July 4, 2016 / 1:36 PM / a year ago

Kazakhstan, Chevron-led group to announce Tengiz expansion decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An oil worker takes measurements on the Tengizchevroil (TCO) oil and gas processing plant at Tengiz oil field in western Kazakhstan in this September 11, 2006 picture.Maria Golovnina

ASTANA (Reuters) - Kazakhstan and oil majors led by Chevron will announce on Tuesday, July 5, their decision regarding the proposed $37 billion plan to boost production at the Tengiz oil field, Kazakhstan's Energy Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry's brief statement provided no other details. Tengiz, in which Exxon Mobil and Lukoil also have stakes, will increase output to 36 million tonnes (720,000 barrels per day) a year by 2021 from 27 million tonnes currently, if the plan is approved.

Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
