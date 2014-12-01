FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Low oil price will not deter Chevron from new projects in Mexico
December 1, 2014

Low oil price will not deter Chevron from new projects in Mexico

David Alire Garcia, Adriana Barrera

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Slumping international crude oil prices will not play a major role for U.S. oil major Chevron Corp as it determines future investment opportunities in Mexico’s newly opened energy sector, a top company executive said on Monday.

Crude oil markets have in recent days been hovering near five-year lows, with benchmark Brent crude oil dipping below the $70 per barrel level on Monday before recovering slightly.

“That doesn’t play a significant role in our long-term decisions,” Ali Moshiri, Chevron’s Houston-based head of exploration and production for Latin America and Africa, said in an interview.

“You can’t look at the moment and decide about Mexico,” he said.

Moshiri, one of Chevron’s four regional upstream presidents, said the San Ramon, California-based company also aims to double its drilling rigs in Argentina’s massive Vaca Muerta shale development from about 20 earlier this year.

