Low oil price won't deter Chevron from new projects in Mexico

A Chevron gas station sign is pictured at one of their retain gas stations in Cardiff, California October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Slumping international crude oil prices will not play a major role for U.S. oil major Chevron Corp as it determines future investment opportunities in Mexico’s newly opened energy sector, a top company executive said on Monday.

Crude oil markets have in recent days been hovering near five-year lows, with benchmark Brent crude dipping below the $70 per barrel level on Monday before recovering slightly.

“That doesn’t play a significant role in our long-term decisions,” Ali Moshiri, Chevron’s Houston-based head of exploration and production for Latin America and Africa, said in an interview.

“You can’t look at the moment and decide about Mexico,” he said.

Moshiri, one of Chevron’s four regional upstream presidents, said the San Ramon, California-based company also aims to double its drilling rigs in Argentina’s massive Vaca Muerta shale development from about 20 earlier this year.

He did not indicate how soon that goal could be accomplished along with the project operator YPF, Argentina’s state-controlled energy company.

He said the “next stage” for Vaca Muerta with YPF is to develop the central and eastern parts of the development.

Moshiri sees near-term output gains in Loma Campana in the western portion of Vaca Muerta, as well as Brazil’s offshore Papa-Terra field.

Mexico is implementing a sweeping energy sector reform approved earlier this year that ended the decades-long monopoly of state-owned oil company Pemex.

Moshiri said the company will soon purchase geological data in order to better evaluate which fields in Mexico it will seek to bid on when the first blocks are tendered next year.

“We are going to go through the data evaluation and look at it and see how (opportunities in Mexico) compare with other opportunities globally,” he said without saying what fiscal terms would make Mexican projects competitive.

Moshiri declined to specify which areas are of most interest to the company, either for possible tie-ups with Pemex or for development rights to the 169 fields that will be put up for grabs next year as part of the Round One tender.

He said that Chevron, the third-largest deep water crude producer in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico at about 143,000 barrels per day (bpd), is not ruling out any would-be projects in Mexico.

Moshiri said there are “tremendous synergies” to develop supply chains and share infrastructure both in Mexican deep water projects as well as onshore.