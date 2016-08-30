Chevron wins dismissal of claims of poor savings plan oversight

NEW YORK A U.S. judge has dismissed a lawsuit by Chevron Corp (CVX.N) workers who said the oil company breached its fiduciary duties by putting costly and poorly performing investment options in a $19 billion employee savings plan.
In a decision on Monday, Chief Judge Phyllis Hamilton of the U.S. District Court in Oakland, California, wrote that the workers failed to raise a "plausible inference" of wrongdoing.
Hamilton gave the plaintiffs until Sept. 30 to file an amended complaint.
"The mere fact that the fund's price dropped is not sufficient to state a claim for breach of fiduciary duty," she wrote.
The judge also said it was acceptable for the plan to offer a money market fund rather than a higher-return stable value fund for plan participants seeking to preserve capital.
Neither Jerome Schlichter, whose firm represents the plaintiffs, nor a spokesman for San Ramon, California-based Chevron immediately commented.
Schlichter's St. Louis firm has pursued many lawsuits accusing companies of mismanaging 401(k) and other retirement plans. This month it also brought similar claims against a number of major universities.
The case is White et al v. Chevron Corp et al, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 16-00793.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Breakingviews
Sponsored Topics
Next In Business News
Shell's U.S deal to unlock global oil asset disposals
LONDON Royal Dutch Shell's first oil field sale after its $54 billion BG Group acquisition bodes well for its disposal talks in the North Sea, Gabon and New Zealand, according to sources, signaling buyers will meet its expectations on value.
Abercrombie no longer sees comparable sales improving this year
Teen apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co posted its 14th straight quarter of declining sales and said it no longer expects comparable sales to improve this year, highlighting its struggles to win back shoppers.
Google cloud unit close to winning PayPal business: CNBC
Alphabet Inc's Google is close to winning PayPal Holdings Inc as a client for its cloud business, potentially beating out Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp, CNBC reported on Tuesday.