Ex-oil trader, consultant charged with conspiracy to defraud Chevron

A Chevron gas station sign is seen in Del Mar, California, in this April 25, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Files

(Reuters) - A former Chevron Corp trader and an oil company consultant have been arrested and charged with running a kickback scheme that allegedly enriched them while cheating Chevron out of the full value of trades, U.S. authorities said on Thursday.

The former trader, Shawn Thomas Potts, 41, surrendered to federal authorities in Houston on Thursday, and consultant Robert Stanley Corbitt, 71, was arrested on Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas said in a statement.

Both men declined to comment when reached by phone.

Chevron said it was aware the government had charged Potts, whom it called a former Chevron UK subsidiary employee. “Chevron is a victim in this case and has cooperated with law enforcement agencies investigating the alleged violations,” the company said in a statement.

An indictment charges Potts and Corbitt with wire fraud and conspiracy to launder money while running a scheme from 2004 to 2012. It also charges Corbitt with filing a false tax return.

Potts, who was based in New Jersey and later in London, steered oil trades to counterparties who were willing to pay him kickbacks, according to the indictment. The indictment alleges the scheme deprived Chevron of the honest services of its employee, Potts.

Corbitt, who worked as a consultant to counterparties on Chevron transactions, obtained kickbacks on transactions involving Potts, the indictment says.

The indictment lists alleged kickbacks totaling over $1 million dollars.

No counterparties or their employees were charged in the indictment.

Some of the kickbacks were recorded by unnamed executives of Tuscan Petroleum AG, the indictment says; a phone number for Tuscan Petroleum in Houston was disconnected. Tuscan resold some of the oil it purchased to Valero Marketing and Supply Co, the indictment says; Valero did not immediately return requests for comment.

Corbitt sent kickback payments to Potts through a Cayman Islands bank account, authorities said. The scheme involved Chevron oil purchases from Cameroon in West Africa, Belarus and Russia, among other places, they said.

The two men and their conspirators concealed the kickback scheme from Chevron by submitting false invoices, filing false tax returns, and receiving kickback funds in cash, according to the indictment.

As part of the scheme, Potts’ mother was put on the payroll of a conspiring business, the indictment says. Some funds were wired directly from Swiss bank accounts to U.S. car dealers for cars Potts and Corbitt were purchasing, the indictment says.