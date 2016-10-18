Oil ends up ahead of preliminary U.S. inventory report
NEW YORK Oil settled higher on Tuesday as expectations of OPEC output curbs lifted prices despite forecasts that data would show a second straight weekly build in U.S. crude stockpiles.
NEW YORK Chevron Corp completed an initial round of bidding on its Burnaby, British Columbia, refinery late last week, three people familiar with the process said on Tuesday.
The refinery, located east of Vancouver, can process 52,000 barrels of oil a day. It does not process bitumen, the heavy, tar-like substance extracted from Canada's oil sands, and so it might be less attractive to Canadian producers, the people said.
Chevron said its "expression of interest process" is focused on the potential sale of refining and marketing assets in British Columbia, excluding Chevron Canada Ltd’s lubricants business.
Tesoro Corp is among the bidders, the people said. The refinery and associated retail gasoline stations are being offered together, making it potentially more attractive for Tesoro, which has a retail arm.
A spokeswoman for Tesoro declined to comment, saying the company constantly reviews its portfolio.
Par Pacific Holdings, based in Houston, which was seen as a possible contender for the plant, is not pursuing the refinery, according to one of the people.
Reuters previously reported that Chevron had retained Goldman Sachs to sell the plant. Chevron is currently divesting several smaller refineries that are not seen as core assets.
Chevron is expected to close on a sale of its Kapolei, Hawaii, refinery to One Rock Capital Partners on Nov. 1, according to two of the people. Chevron is also seeking a buyer for a refinery in South Africa.
(Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Leslie Adler)
NEW YORK Oil settled higher on Tuesday as expectations of OPEC output curbs lifted prices despite forecasts that data would show a second straight weekly build in U.S. crude stockpiles.
LONDON The deepwater oil industry is not dead, even after the brutal drop in oil prices in recent years, but activity will focus on regions such as Brazil and the Gulf of Mexico where resources are large and costs low, executives said on Tuesday.
LONDON U.S. coal producers have been struck by a range of structural and cyclical factors that hit consumption hard and forced many of them to seek bankruptcy protection during 2015 and 2016.