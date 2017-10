A Chevron gas station sign is pictured at one of their retain gas stations in Cardiff, California October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Chevron Corp (CVX.N), the No. 2 U.S. oil producer, is considering a sale of its geothermal assets in Asia, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The company is planning to sell the assets to offset the prolonged slump in oil prices, Bloomberg reported on Monday. (bloom.bg/1TMoHgT)