Nasdaq in talks to buy Chi-X Canada for about $100 million: Report
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
#Deals
November 13, 2015 / 10:23 PM / 2 years ago

Nasdaq in talks to buy Chi-X Canada for about $100 million: Report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Nasdaq logo is displayed at the Nasdaq Market site in New York September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid -

(Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ.O) is in talks to buy the Canadian unit of alternative equities trading platform, Chi-X Global Holdings, according to a Bloomberg report that appeared on The Globe and Mail.

A deal would value Chi-X Canada at about $100 million, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Chi-X Canada declined to comment. Nasdaq could not be immediately available for comment.

A deal could be announced within the next two weeks, the report said, citing one of the people. (bit.ly/1kTm2mo)

Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
