FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA rejects Chiasma's drug to treat growth disorder
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
April 15, 2016 / 11:00 PM / in a year

FDA rejects Chiasma's drug to treat growth disorder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has rejected Chiasma Inc’s experimental drug to treat adults with a type of growth disorder, the company said on Friday.

Chiasma was evaluating the drug, Mycapssa, in patients with acromegaly, a growth disorder that can result in serious illness and premature death.

The Food and Drug Administration issued a complete response letter for Mycapssa indicating that the review cycle for the application was complete and that the therapy was not ready for approval in its present form, Chiasma said in a statement.

The company said it was reviewing the communication and would provide an update on Monday.

Acromegaly, a condition caused by excessive growth hormone, can lead to the enlargement of body parts, including hands, feet and facial features.

The company’s stock closed up 1.3 percent at $10.17 on Friday. News of the rejection came after the market closed.

Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese and Fiona Ortiz

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.