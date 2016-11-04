Harvard cancels men's soccer season over lewd rankings of women players
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. Harvard University canceled its men's soccer season after discovering that its players had for years maintained lewd rankings of incoming women players.
WASHINGTON The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said Friday an Oct. 28 fire in American Airlines Flight 383 was sparked by the uncontained failure of the right engine as the plane was in the process of taking off.
Pilots applied the brakes to the Boeing 767 bound for Miami and did not complete the take off. The engine failure prompted a fuel leak that resulted in a pool fire under the right wing. The incident led to the emergency evacuation of 161 passengers and nine crew members, while no serious injuries were reported.
(Reporting by David Shepardson)
HARRISBURG, Pa. A man who says he was the unidentified boy seen in 2001 in a shower with convicted sexual predator Jerry Sandusky is expected to tell a hearing on Friday that the former Penn State assistant football coach was a father figure who never molested him.
BOSTON A former Boston mobster is due to plead guilty on Friday to charges that he lied to investigators about the 1993 killing of a former nightclub manager whose body was found earlier this year.