FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
United Airlines jet skids off runway at Chicago's O'Hare airport
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
January 22, 2016 / 8:45 PM / 2 years ago

United Airlines jet skids off runway at Chicago's O'Hare airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - A United Airlines plane carrying 179 passengers and six crew members skidded partly off the runway on Friday at Chicago’s O‘Hare International Airport after arriving from San Francisco, but no one was injured, airline and airport officials said.

Chicago had light snow but it was not known whether the incident was weather-related, Chicago Department of Aviation spokeswoman Karen Pride said. The mishap occurred shortly after noon.

Flight 734, a Boeing 737, “partially rolled” off the runway after arriving from San Francisco, United spokeswoman Maddie King said. King said maintenance crews will “fully inspect” the aircraft.

Reporting by Mary Wisniewski and Suzannah Gonzales in Chicago; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.