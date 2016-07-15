FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Chicago unveils plan for terminal upgrades at O'Hare Airport
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
'Gates of Hell': Iraqi struggles through fighting near Tal Afar
Iraq
'Gates of Hell': Iraqi struggles through fighting near Tal Afar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 15, 2016 / 7:40 PM / a year ago

Chicago unveils plan for terminal upgrades at O'Hare Airport

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Holiday travelers leave the subway at the Chicago O'Hare International Airport in this November 23, 2011 file photo.Bob Strong

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Chicago's O'Hare International Airport will sport more gates and a new central terminal under a plan unveiled by city and airline officials on Friday.

The bulk of the multibillion-dollar plan involves the redevelopment of one of the airport's domestic terminals into a central terminal, which would feature expanded passenger screening and concessions.

An initial step in the plan calls for additional gates at O'Hare's international terminal at an estimated cost of $300 million. Money for this project would be raised through the sale of bonds backed by passenger facility charges, according to a spokeswoman for Chicago's finance department.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel's office is expected to propose an O'Hare bond issue to the city council later this year. A cost estimate and financing plan for the central terminal were not available from the city.

Top executives at United Airlines [UALCO.UL] and American Airlines [AAMRQA.UL], the two biggest carriers at O'Hare, attended an airfield news conference to voice support for improving O'Hare.

“Over the next 18 months, before the expiration of our current lease, American Airlines will continue to work with the city of Chicago to propel the customer experience at O'Hare into the future,” the airline's chairman and chief executive, Doug Parker, said in a statement.

O'Hare is the world's second-busiest airport as measured in landings and take-offs. Chicago has spent $4.4 billion on new runways and other upgrades under an ongoing improvement and expansion project, according to Chicago Aviation Commissioner Ginger Evans. Another $1.3 billion in airfield projects was announced in January.

Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.