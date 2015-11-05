FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chicago police identify remains of toddler found in lagoon
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 5, 2015 / 4:40 PM / 2 years ago

Chicago police identify remains of toddler found in lagoon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Chicago police said on Thursday they have identified the remains of a toddler whose body parts were found in a park lagoon in September as that of a missing 2-year-old from the northern Illinois city of Rockford.

A spokeswoman for the Chicago Police Department said authorities were investigating the death of the child, identified as Kyrian Knox.

Dismembered parts of the child’s body were found in Chicago’s Garfield Park on Labor Day weekend. The toddler’s torso was never discovered, according to local media reports.

Knox was reported missing on Sept. 17 in Rockford, but the last time he was seen alive may have been in mid-August according to Rockford media reports citing the local police. The child was in the care of a family friend while his mother was moving from one state to another, the reports said.

Rockford police did not immediately respond to a request for information.

Reporting and writing by Fiona Ortiz in Chicago; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.