Chicago police identify remains of toddler found in lagoon

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Chicago police said on Thursday they have identified the remains of a toddler whose body parts were found in a park lagoon in September as that of a missing 2-year-old from the northern Illinois city of Rockford.

A spokeswoman for the Chicago Police Department said authorities were investigating the death of the child, identified as Kyrian Knox.

Dismembered parts of the child’s body were found in Chicago’s Garfield Park on Labor Day weekend. The toddler’s torso was never discovered, according to local media reports.

Knox was reported missing on Sept. 17 in Rockford, but the last time he was seen alive may have been in mid-August according to Rockford media reports citing the local police. The child was in the care of a family friend while his mother was moving from one state to another, the reports said.

Rockford police did not immediately respond to a request for information.