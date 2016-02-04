FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Six bodies found in a Chicago house; police investigate homicide
#U.S.
February 4, 2016 / 10:15 PM / 2 years ago

Six bodies found in a Chicago house; police investigate homicide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The bodies of five adults and a child were found on Thursday in a house in south Chicago and their deaths were being investigated as homicide, police said.

Acting Police Superintendent John Escalante told reporters that police found the bodies after someone asked for a well-being check at the home because someone who lived there had not shown up for work.

Escalante declined to say how the people died, what weapons, if any, were found in the house or how long ago they may have been killed.

The multiple homicides come after Chicago’s most murderous January since 2000. The city registered 51 homicides last month, up from 29 in the first month of 2015.

The Chicago Tribune reported that all of the victims found in the house were tied up and stabbed and said a family member identified them as a couple, their son and daughter, and the daughter’s two children. Reuters was not immediately able to confirm those details.

Reporting by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
