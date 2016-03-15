Two shot Chicago police out of hospital, suspected gunman was felon

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The man who allegedly shot and wounded three Chicago police officers before he was killed by police on Monday was a convicted felon with a history of gun crimes, the department said on Tuesday.

Two of the police officers have been released from the hospital while a third was still being treated but listed in good condition, after the exchange of gunfire on Monday.

The suspected gunman was Lamar Harris, 29, who had been arrested a total of 43 times and convicted of five felonies and two misdemeanors, said Chicago Police Department spokesman Kevin Quaid. Harris was a documented gang member and his most recent conviction was in 2012 for unaggravated unlawful use of a weapon and resisting a police officer causing injury, Quaid said.

The policemen were wounded late on Monday while chasing Harris during a drug investigation, the Chicago Police Department said. Police said Harris opened fire on the officers who then shot and killed him.

Police declined to identify the three officers.

The incident comes as the U.S. Justice Department is investigating the Chicago police’s use of force, including deadly force, following the death of a black teenager in a 2014 police shooting.

Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke was charged with first-degree murder in November, 13 months after having shot 17-year-old Laquan McDonald 16 times in an incident captured on a police squad car dashboard video.

The release of the video sparked protests and led to the firing of Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy in December. The city has yet to find a permanent replacement.

Eight people were fatally shot and 22 wounded by Chicago police in 2015. In 2014, 34 people were shot and 17 people were killed by police gunfire in Chicago, according to the Independent Police Review Authority, a body that oversees the Chicago police.

A day before Monday’s shooting in Chicago, a police officer in Prince George’s County Maryland died in a “friendly fire” incident after a man with a history of mental illness began shooting outside a police station as his two brothers videotaped the action.