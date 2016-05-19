Two charged in murders of six members of Chicago family

CHICAGO (Reuters) - A relative has been charged in the February stabbing and shooting murders of six members of a Chicago family, including two children, police said on Thursday.

Diego Uribe, 22, a nephew of the family, and his 19-year-old girlfriend Jafeth Ramos, were both arrested on Thursday and charged with six counts of first-degree murder, Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson told a news conference.

Uribe tried to steal or get money from his cousin, and killed the entire family when he failed to get what he was after, Johnson said.

Noe Martinez, 62, his wife Rosaura Martinez, 58, their son Noe Martinez Jr., 38, their daughter Maria Herminia Martinez, 32, and her two sons, ages 13 and 10, were found stabbed and shot to death inside their locked home on the south side of Chicago on Feb. 4.

Uribe is a nephew of the older couple and cousin to their children.

Even in crime-ridden Chicago, which has seen an average of 11 homicides a week this year, the family bloodletting grabbed headlines. While many murders in Chicago are gang related, no one in the Martinez family had a criminal record or was involved with gangs.

“They went to work, went to school, loved each other and abided by the law,” Johnson said. He said Uribe and Ramos had no criminal record either.

Police who had been investigating the case for months got a break on Wednesday when blood discovered outside the victims’ home was found to match Uribe’s DNA.

“Cellphone records also link Uribe to the scene,” Johnson said. “Jafeth Ramos, his girlfriend, was also present with Uribe. Both made statements admitting their roles in this horrific crime.”

It was not immediately clear whether Uribe and Ramos had lawyers representing them to comment on the case.

Rosaura Martinez was stabbed more than 40 times. All of the other victims were also stabbed to death except for Maria Herminia Martinez, who died from gunshots to the head after she resisted Uribe’s attempt to get money from her.

Police found the bodies after a co-worker of Noe Martinez Jr phoned to ask them to check on his wellbeing because he had not gone to work for two days.

After a funeral in Chicago, the bodies were taken to Mexico for burial.