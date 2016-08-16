FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Junk-rated Chicago Public Schools eyes up to $945 million of bonds
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 16, 2016 / 7:25 PM / a year ago

Junk-rated Chicago Public Schools eyes up to $945 million of bonds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Despite its junk credit ratings, the Chicago Public Schools is gearing up to sell up to $945 million of bonds to finance capital improvements over multiple years, a spokeswoman for the district said on Tuesday.

The country's third-largest public school system has set an Aug. 24 public hearing and vote by its board of education on the general obligation bonds.

"CPS is committed to ensuring that our students have safe, comfortable and modern schools where they can learn," district spokeswoman Emily Bittner said in a statement.

Escalating pension payments, drained reserves and debt dependency have pushed CPS' credit ratings to junk. As a result, investors have demanded hefty yields for the district's bonds.

Even a private sale of $150 million of 30-year GO bonds by CPS last month to J.P. Morgan came at a 7.25 percent yield, which was 513 basis points over the yield for AAA-rated bonds on Municipal Market Data's benchmark scale.

The board of education, appointed by Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, will also be voting next week on a $5.45 billion operating budget for fiscal 2017 that relies on optimistic assumptions of union givebacks and added funding support from Illinois’ gridlocked state government.

Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.